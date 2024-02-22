Column Group LLC Sells 1,346,579 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Column Group LLC decreased its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346,579 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines accounts for approximately 22.6% of Column Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Column Group LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Revolution Medicines worth $34,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVMD. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 165.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 298,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,844 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 141,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.54. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $45,972.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $45,972.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,322 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

