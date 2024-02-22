Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of COLL opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

