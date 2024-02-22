Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,815,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.92% of APA worth $115,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in APA by 17.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,555 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth $1,531,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

