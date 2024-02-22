Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Clear Secure has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Secure

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 606.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 864,515 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.