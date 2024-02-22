Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 106.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MS opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

