Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 1,861 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,793 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.17. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.