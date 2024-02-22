Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 1,861 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,793 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.17. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
