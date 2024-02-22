CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 123.39 on Thursday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 164.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 82.86.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 78.77.

ARM Company Profile



Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

