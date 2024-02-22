CI Investments Inc. Sells 252 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $150.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.61. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

