CI Investments Inc. Sells 21,371 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

