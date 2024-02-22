CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,505 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $204,584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $146.42.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

