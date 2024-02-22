CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMI opened at $263.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $269.70.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

