CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $446,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,929,293 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

