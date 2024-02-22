CI Investments Inc. Has $804,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $143.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

