CI Investments Inc. Has $774,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.43 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

