CI Investments Inc. Has $705,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $257.67 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.27 and its 200 day moving average is $217.14.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.