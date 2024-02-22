CI Investments Inc. Has $678,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,770,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $292.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.21 and a 200-day moving average of $217.84. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $113.12 and a one year high of $338.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.47.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

