CI Investments Inc. Buys 73 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $2,261,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,850,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PSA opened at $288.62 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

