CI Investments Inc. Buys 121 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

