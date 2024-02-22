CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Corteva by 5.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Corteva by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $3,937,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

