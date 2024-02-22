Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN traded up $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $121.81. 60,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average is $120.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 181.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

