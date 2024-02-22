Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
CHDN traded up $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $121.81. 60,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average is $120.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.07%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
