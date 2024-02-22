Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s Largest Position

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 195.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,326 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 7.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $254.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.36. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $254.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

