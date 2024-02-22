Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW) Insider Purchases A$15,405.79 in Stock

Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Mota bought 88,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,405.79 ($10,069.14).
Manuel Mota also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Manuel Mota acquired 261,461 shares of Chilwa Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,141.07 ($28,196.77).
Chilwa Minerals Price Performance
About Chilwa Minerals
