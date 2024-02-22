Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW) Insider Purchases A$15,405.79 in Stock

Chilwa Minerals Limited (ASX:CHW – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Mota bought 88,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,405.79 ($10,069.14).

Manuel Mota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Manuel Mota acquired 261,461 shares of Chilwa Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,141.07 ($28,196.77).

Chilwa Minerals Price Performance

About Chilwa Minerals

Chilwa Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of a portfolio of heavy mineral sands assets in Africa. The company explores for zircon, ilmenite, and garnet sand. It holds interests in the Lake Chilwa heavy mineral sands project covering an area of 878.7 square kilometers located in Malawi, Africa.

