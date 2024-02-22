Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $32.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.50, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. Chewy has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,559,285 shares of company stock worth $254,221,095 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

