Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $32.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Institutional Trading of Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,559,285 shares of company stock worth $254,221,095. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.50, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. Chewy has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

