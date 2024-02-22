Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues Earnings Results

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.17. The company had a trading volume of 52,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 59.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

