Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89, RTT News reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 8.0 %

CHK stock opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.