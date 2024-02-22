Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CAKE opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

