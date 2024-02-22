Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Up 12.7 %

CHEK stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check-Cap Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.