Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Up 12.7 %
CHEK stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.21.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
