Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 83.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 71.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $111,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.