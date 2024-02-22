Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,343,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,682,243 shares.The stock last traded at $41.20 and had previously closed at $42.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

In other news, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $17,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $17,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramiro Sanchez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $424,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,673 shares in the company, valued at $623,162.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,864 shares of company stock worth $2,525,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $507,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

