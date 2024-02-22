Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 1.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Ceragon Networks Stock Up 5.4 %

CRNT stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $246.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ceragon Networks

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.