Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 1.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.
Ceragon Networks Stock Up 5.4 %
CRNT stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $246.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.
