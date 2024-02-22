Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.93

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Central Securities by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 249,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Central Securities by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,529 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth $1,888,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

