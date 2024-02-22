Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Centerspace has raised its dividend by an average of 61.0% per year over the last three years. Centerspace has a dividend payout ratio of -1,946.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Centerspace to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Shares of CSR opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $872.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

