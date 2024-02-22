CenterBook Partners LP Takes $736,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock

Shares of JWN stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.58.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

