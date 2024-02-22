CenterBook Partners LP Sells 23,660 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $120,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

