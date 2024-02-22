CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 30,494 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PG&E by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,912,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,407 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on PCG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

