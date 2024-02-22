CenterBook Partners LP Purchases New Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 1,384.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SJW Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

SJW Group Trading Down 0.6 %

SJW Group stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.60.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

