CenterBook Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,000,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 332,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,115,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 624.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AVA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

