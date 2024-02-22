CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 1,318 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,703 shares of company stock worth $5,168,855. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

