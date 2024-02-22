CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,523.19 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,552.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,447.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,410.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 51.04%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

