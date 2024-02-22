CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $706,000 Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after acquiring an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,664,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Terex by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Terex by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEX

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.