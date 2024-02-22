CenterBook Partners LP Invests $496,000 in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Expro Group by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Expro Group by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Expro Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,933.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $406.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.91 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

XPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on XPRO

About Expro Group

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.