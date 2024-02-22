CenterBook Partners LP Has $513,000 Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

