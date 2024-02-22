CenterBook Partners LP Has $488,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $246.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.68 and a 52-week high of $248.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

