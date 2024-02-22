CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,832 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Perimeter Solutions worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,453 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,039,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,602,000 after buying an additional 2,162,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after buying an additional 2,025,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,053,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,069,000 after buying an additional 1,687,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:PRM opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $888.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.