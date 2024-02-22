CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 7,281 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.