CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 2,785 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PERI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PERI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Perion Network Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

