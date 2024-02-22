Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.85

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.85 and last traded at $79.61, with a volume of 102024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.17.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Centene Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

