Celestia (TIA) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Celestia (TIA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.22 or 0.00033361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celestia has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $126.78 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,024,986,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,024,767,123.287583 with 165,810,651.037583 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 17.21795164 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $148,806,679.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

